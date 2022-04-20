The arrest follows a police appeal for information regarding the incident, which took place last year.

The teenage girl was walking down an alleyway behind Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, November 19, when she was approached by a man she did not know and who then raped her.

Now a 42-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of rape, and has been released under investigation while police continue to make further enquiries.

Gosport police would like to speak to this man in connection with a rape that took place on Friday, 19 November in an alleyway behind Gosport High Street.

Police have asked for the public to continue to circulate an e-fit image of a man they wish to identify as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Hampshire police: ‘Since the incident has been reported to us, we have conducted a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can identify the man in the e-fit.

‘He is described as: white, aged 45 to 50 years old, 5ft 11ins tall, of large build, long grey and brown hair and he was wearing a green or khaki coloured jacket and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220094422 or online at hampshire.police.uk.