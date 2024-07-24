Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been jailed for a total of 21 years after a brazen daytime armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Southsea that led to a worker being beaten with a crowbar and pickaxe.

police

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report on Wednesday 15 December 2021 that a 57-year-old man had been attacked by two men with weapons at the Clock Shop on Highland Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 10.50am Jamie Talbot and Dean Ryan stormed the shop while wearing masks and savaged the man with a crowbar and pickaxe handle. “They caused a large amount of damage to the shop before stealing £2,000 worth of jewellery,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim was left with injuries to his hands, wrists, forearm, back and ankle that caused him lasting pain. The men left in a Honda Jazz that was later burnt out on Oxford Road in Southsea. Subsequent CCTV enquiries identified the men as Jamie Talbot and Dean Ryan who were then arrested.”

Talbot, 38, of Folkestone Road in Portsmouth, admitted robbery and was given an extended sentence of 12 years behind bars at Winchester Crown Court. Ryan, 41, of Victoria Grove, Southsea, was found guilty of robbery after a trial and was sentenced to nine years in prison at the same court.

Detective Hollie Shelton said: “This violent robbery has left a lasting impact on all of those involved. These sentences send a strong message that this kind of offence is incredibly serious and we will do everything possible to find those responsible to make sure they are held accountable for their actions. I hope these sentences go some way to helping the victim to move forward with his life, safe in the knowledge that both men will serve substantial prison sentences.

“I want to take this opportunity to highlight that this robbery took place at an independent business in Southsea. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching offenders that target shops across the city and they continue to work with the Portsmouth Business Crime Reduction Partnership and the local business community to address issues that are reported to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Retail staff should not face threats or violence while carrying out their jobs and we work closely with commercial premises in the city to support the business community and the safety of their workers.”

Police advice to help protect your business:

Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms.

Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually.

Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.