The government has announced the XL Bully dog will be banned by the end of the year after a “concerning rise in fatal attacks” - with owners told they can have their pet put to sleep with compensation offered towards costs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government announcement today will ban the breed by the end of the year and “protect the public”. An XL bully mauled to death Ian “Wiggy” Symes in Fareham in August 2022 while there have been a number of other fatalities across the country in recent months. Concerns were also raised in Southsea recently after a bully was spotted living rough in Palmerston Road.

READ NOW: Home invasion stabbing latest

Under the new rules, which come into force at the end of the year, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL Bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

XL Bully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From this date, these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. Owners of XL Bully dogs are recommended to start training their dog to wear a muzzle and to walk on a lead ahead of the legal restrictions coming into force.

Breeders have also been told to stop mating these types of dogs from now in preparation of it being a criminal offence to sell or rehome these dogs.

From 1 February 2024, it will then become illegal to own an XL Bully dog if it is not registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs. By staggering these two dates, current owners of this breed will have time to prepare for these new rules.

“Owners who wish to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them and will be forced to comply with strict requirements. As well as being muzzled and kept on a lead in public, these dogs must also be microchipped and neutered,” the government statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dogs under one year when the ban comes in must be neutered by the end of the year, older dogs must be neutered by the end of June. From 1 February, owners without a Certificate of Exemption face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL Bully type, and their dog could be seized.”

Owners will also have the option to have their pet put to sleep with compensation offered towards costs. “Owners may choose to have their dog put to sleep by a vet, with compensation provided to help with these costs. Further details on how to apply for compensation and the evidence required to make a claim will be provided soon,” the statement said.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “We are taking quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks and today I have added the XL Bully type to the list of dogs prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

It will soon become a criminal offence to breed, sell, advertise, rehome or abandon an XL “Bully type dog, and they must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. In due course it will also be illegal to own one of these dogs without an exemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures.”