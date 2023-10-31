XL Bully dog: Government announces dangerous dog will be banned as owners offered compensation to have their pet put to sleep
and live on Freeview channel 276
The government announcement today will ban the breed by the end of the year and “protect the public”. An XL bully mauled to death Ian “Wiggy” Symes in Fareham in August 2022 while there have been a number of other fatalities across the country in recent months. Concerns were also raised in Southsea recently after a bully was spotted living rough in Palmerston Road.
READ NOW: Home invasion stabbing latest
Under the new rules, which come into force at the end of the year, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL Bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.
From this date, these dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. Owners of XL Bully dogs are recommended to start training their dog to wear a muzzle and to walk on a lead ahead of the legal restrictions coming into force.
Breeders have also been told to stop mating these types of dogs from now in preparation of it being a criminal offence to sell or rehome these dogs.
From 1 February 2024, it will then become illegal to own an XL Bully dog if it is not registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs. By staggering these two dates, current owners of this breed will have time to prepare for these new rules.
“Owners who wish to keep their dogs will have until the end of January to register them and will be forced to comply with strict requirements. As well as being muzzled and kept on a lead in public, these dogs must also be microchipped and neutered,” the government statement said.
“Dogs under one year when the ban comes in must be neutered by the end of the year, older dogs must be neutered by the end of June. From 1 February, owners without a Certificate of Exemption face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they are found to be in possession of an XL Bully type, and their dog could be seized.”
Owners will also have the option to have their pet put to sleep with compensation offered towards costs. “Owners may choose to have their dog put to sleep by a vet, with compensation provided to help with these costs. Further details on how to apply for compensation and the evidence required to make a claim will be provided soon,” the statement said.
Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “We are taking quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks and today I have added the XL Bully type to the list of dogs prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
It will soon become a criminal offence to breed, sell, advertise, rehome or abandon an XL “Bully type dog, and they must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. In due course it will also be illegal to own one of these dogs without an exemption.
“We will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures.”
As part of the process, the definition of the XL Bully breed type has also been published today.