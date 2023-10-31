News you can trust since 1877
Police update over terrifying home invasion double stabbing in Portsmouth

Police have given an update after a Fareham man was arrested over a double stabbing during a terrifying home invasion in Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:18 GMT
As reported, police swarmed to New Road on Friday evening at 7.40pm after being alerted to the incident that saw the victims attacked when a suspected burglar stormed the address and was later arrested.

Reports have suggested there may have been other assailants who entered the house during the ambush, with police telling The News: “Enquiries are continuing.”

Police attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart VaizeyPolice attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
Following the savage onslaught, officers hunted the attacker while others stood guard at the property as paramedics treated the injured people before they were rushed to hospital.

A 28-year-old man from Fareham was located and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary. He has now been released by the force until January 30 next year, the force said on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said of the stabbing on Monday: “Officers attended and located one person with minor injuries and one person with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

“A 28-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary. He remains in custody at this time.”