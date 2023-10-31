Police have given an update after a Fareham man was arrested over a double stabbing during a terrifying home invasion in Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported, police swarmed to New Road on Friday evening at 7.40pm after being alerted to the incident that saw the victims attacked when a suspected burglar stormed the address and was later arrested.

Reports have suggested there may have been other assailants who entered the house during the ambush, with police telling The News: “Enquiries are continuing.”

READ NOW: Paula Poolton murder series on Netflix

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attend stabbing incident in New Road, Portsmouth. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the savage onslaught, officers hunted the attacker while others stood guard at the property as paramedics treated the injured people before they were rushed to hospital.

A 28-year-old man from Fareham was located and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary. He has now been released by the force until January 30 next year, the force said on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said of the stabbing on Monday: “Officers attended and located one person with minor injuries and one person with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.