Kevin Griffin and Sam Halliwell, both of Tiller Close, Yapton, were both found guilty of supply drugs in Bognor Regis.

They were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Kevin Griffin and Sam Halliwell, of Tiller Close, Yapton, were sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 16. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Sussex police stopped a white BMW on the A259 at Bognor Regis on November 20, 2020.

Griffin, 42, and Halliwell, 32, were both arrested at the scene.

Officers searched the bedroom at their home address, where they found almost half a kilo of cocaine.

It had an estimated street value of £51,000.

Cash – totalling £8,000 – was also discovered at the property, alongside various weapons and other drug paraphernalia.

Police investigations linked Griffin and Halliwell to both being involved in supplying cocaine in the town.

Arrangements for drug deliveries were made via a mobile phone.

His Honour Judge Melville heard how the couple pleaded guilty to drug supply offences at an early stage of criminal proceedings.

Griffin and Halliwell were both sentenced on June 16.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, from the West Sussex Community Investigation Team, said: ‘We will continue to target those within our community who seek to cause harm by supplying illegal drugs.

‘We rely on the public to help us, and ask anyone with information regarding the misuse of drugs to report it online or by calling 101.

‘The resulting police activity leads to safer streets for all of us.’