The powers have been enforced across Southsea seafront from 5pm today. This includes the Camber, the Hot Walls, Southsea Common, South Parade Pier and Canoe Lake.

Andy Kircher, who conducts Portsmouth Eye patrols to protect those in the north of the city, said crime and anti-social behaviour is ‘getting out of control’.

He told The News: ‘There are groups of kids everywhere. People are scared. People do not want to come to our city. It is becoming lawless. The only way to solve this is by getting more police officers on the streets.’ Mr Kircher added that a myriad of incidents have been taking place across the city, especially when dispersal orders are lifted.

South Parade Pier is one of many spots that have been targeted.

He alleges: ‘Criminals are ransacking shops, setting fire to things and breaking things. Someone even threw a picnic bench off of South Parade Pier.’ The patrol organiser said communities have been rallying around his cause, believing there is a lack of police presence. The new order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, will start from 5pm today until 5pm on Sunday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said reports from over the weekend will be reviewed and a decision will be made to extend it into Bank Holiday Monday. She added: ‘This action comes in response to an increase in reports of public order incidents, theft and anti-social behaviour since the weather has got warmer.

‘We are aware that these incidents are caused by a very small minority of our young population, and would like to thank those who are enjoying the area safely in the warmer weather. Those behaving responsibly do not need to worry about dispersal, this order is in place to protect those enjoying the area legally and safely, and will target perpetrators of criminality and anti-social behaviour.

Southsea seafront dispersal order, which runs from 5pm tonight until 5pm on May 28. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We are using the dispersal tool as a means to deal with the rise in anti-social behaviour, whilst supporting the local residents in line with our commitment to keeping our communities safe.’

The legislation gives officers powers to separate groups from an area, and tell people not to return to a location for a specific time period. It is a criminal offence to not comply. Anyone under 16 will be frogmarched home to their parents.

Much of city has been put under a dispersal order over the past fortnight. The first, issued last Thursday, covered Commercial Road and the Guildhall Walk area. Teenagers were seen playing football in shops and throwing stones at buses among several incidents.

Port Maid Fashions in Arundel Street was broken into – leaving glass scattered across the ground. North Portsmouth was also plagued by criminality.

