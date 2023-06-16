News you can trust since 1877
Yobs hurl stones at Lakeside North Harbour staff member and trash storage facility as police hunt group

Ignorant youths trespassed onto the grounds of a business facility and launched stones at a staff member.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

Police received a report that four yobs managed to get onto the premises of Lakeside North Harbour last Tuesday evening. The gang of boys threw projectiles at an employee at the Cosham business park.

The group managed to break into one of the storage facilities and trash it on Monday. A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 13, to a report that a group of four boys were throwing stones at a member of staff at Lakeside North Harbour.

Police said youths have trespassed on the grounds of Lakeside North Harbour on two occasions this week. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.Police said youths have trespassed on the grounds of Lakeside North Harbour on two occasions this week. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.
‘It was also reported that damage had been caused the evening before when a group of boys had forced entry to a storage facility and thrown paint around.’ The spokeswoman added that the incident has been filed pending further enquiries, and will be reviewed by the local neighbourhood policing team.

It is believed that security has been stepped up at the business park.