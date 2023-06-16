The collision happened at roughly 9.25pm on the A338 northbound in Ashley Heath, Dorset. It involved a bronze coloured Lexus and a silver Nissan Micra.

Dorset Police said a 31-year-old man from Hampshire died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and details have been passed on to the coroner.

Police have closed party of the A338 northbound while an investigation continues. Picture: Google Street View.

Two women, one aged in her 70s and another in her 30s, were rushed to hospital. The older woman remains in a critical condition, while the other has serious injuries.

Three men were located nearby and arrested for driving offences. Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: ‘Most importantly, our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this collision.

‘We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.

‘We are aware that the current road closure has a big impact in this area and I am very grateful for motorists’ patience while it is necessary to stay in place.’ The road between the Blackwater junction and Ashley Heath roundabout will be closed until 11am today while the police investigation continues.

