Mopeds and other vehicles are being taken across the Bridgemary area of Gosport. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that two-wheeled vehicles are being ridden in an anti-social manner in Nobes Avenue, Prideaux-Brune Avenue, Henry Cort Way and nearby areas.

Police have launched Operation Imperative in a bid to crackdown on a spate of motorbike thefts in the Bridgemary area of Gosport. An 18-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: Gosport Police.

"There have also been reports of criminal damage to bus stops and public buildings," they added. One bike has been recovered by police following reports made by residents. An 18-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal motor vehicles and for burglary.

He has since been released on bail. Police have launched Operation Imperative in a bid to crackdown on the spate of vehicle thefts and anti-social behaviour, with patrols being increased.