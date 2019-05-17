A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with making threats to kill in connection with malicious tweets made about a bomb plot at Fratton Park.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the charge this afternoon and said Kieron Richardson from Northallerton , who was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, will appear at York Magistrates Court on June 7.

Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

It comes after a threat to ‘kill 150 fans’ at Portsmouth's League One play-off semi-final tie against Sunderland was uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday.

Another tweet was made containing a bomb threat, before police were alerted, the account was suspended and an arrest was made.

In a joint operation between Hampshire police and Portsmouth Football Club, enhanced security checks were implemented as the match took place last night.

Police are now investigating a separate incident after it was reported Sunderland player Luke O’Nien was kicked by a Portsmouth fan after tumbling over pitch-side hoardings.