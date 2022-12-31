The children were spoken to by a man close to Tice’s Meadow Nature Reserve, near Cadnam Close, Aldershot, just before 5pm on Wednesday December 21. ‘The man was acting suspiciously and made inappropriate comments. The boy and girl immediately left the area,’ a police statement said.

‘Officers attended the scene and conducted thorough searches, but the man had left the area. The man was wearing black clothing, including black gloves, and he had his hood up.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Stolen Range Rover returned

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Police are now appealing for witnesses. ‘Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,’ the statement added.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?’

Advertisement Hide Ad