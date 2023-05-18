Smoker, 53, told to cough up £422 after throwing down cigarette butt in street

Robert Jones, 53, chucked down the butt in Above Bar Street in Southampton on June 7 and left it there – landing him a date at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. However, Jones failed to show up – with the case proved in his absence.

Jones was prosecuted by Southampton City Council under the Environmental Protection Act. Details from court papers stated: ‘(You) threw down, dropped or otherwise

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

deposited litter, namely cigarette butt and left it in Above Bar Street.’

Jones, of Hinton Crescent, Southampton, was fined £220, told to pay costs of £168.75 and a surcharge of £34. It left the smoker having to stump up a total of £422.75 for his act.

