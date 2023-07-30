The male, 37, was seriously injured after being punched several times by a man on the High Street. It happened at roughly 10pm last night near Ferry Gardens.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “It was reported that whilst walking he was repeatedly assaulted by an unknown man who punched him several times causing him to fall to the floor, and then stamped on him. The victim, a 37-year-old man, has sustained serious injuries to his chest.”

The assault happened on Gosport High Street. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-12)

Police are currently hunting the suspect down. They have released a description of the male in a bid to acquire more information about where he is.

The man, unknown to the victim, was also accompanied by a woman. Police said: “The suspect is described as being a white man, aged around 30-years-old, approximately 5ft 9ins with a stocky build. His hair was black and worn short on the sides and square on the top. He was wearing a plain black top and black jeans.

“He was with a white woman in her late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 7ins tall, with long blonde hair. She was wearing dark clothes.

"Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV, dashcam, or phone footage that could assist? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230305837.”

