WATCH: Police swarm to serious incident in Southsea street as four arrested

Police swarmed to Southsea last night after a serious incident that led to four people being arrested.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST

The incident in Elm Grove around 10pm saw a convoy of police vehicles and an ambulance arrive outside the premises of SBK following reports of a “disturbance”.

Police also reported a vehicle at the scene had been involved in an alleged burglary earlier in the evening in Eastleigh. Officers attended and four people were arrested.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury
A 20-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, burglary and common assault of an emergency worker.

A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and common assault.

A 42-year-old man from Eastleigh and 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They all remain in custody currently.

Police are yet to confirm if anyone was injured during the incident.

Incident in Elm Grove, Southsea, on July 23, 2023. Pic Reuban Choudhury

