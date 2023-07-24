WATCH: Police swarm to serious incident in Southsea street as four arrested
The incident in Elm Grove around 10pm saw a convoy of police vehicles and an ambulance arrive outside the premises of SBK following reports of a “disturbance”.
Police also reported a vehicle at the scene had been involved in an alleged burglary earlier in the evening in Eastleigh. Officers attended and four people were arrested.
A 20-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, burglary and common assault of an emergency worker.
A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and common assault.
A 42-year-old man from Eastleigh and 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They all remain in custody currently.
Police are yet to confirm if anyone was injured during the incident.