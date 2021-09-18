Pictured is: Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner. Picture: Keith Woodland (091119-107)

Donna Jones has launched the search for new faces, aged 14 to 24 to join the panel.

Each year the youth commission selects a number of key issues to focus on, with 2020/21’s being tackling serious violence, hate crime and exploitation.

Mrs Jones said: ‘To protect young people from harm and to prevent them getting involved in crime those of us that make decisions about services for young people, be that police or victim support, health or education, need to listen to the views of young people and act on them. The youth commission is one way we can achieve this, and I would encourage any young person who wants to make a difference in relation to how we tackle the crime and policing issues that impact most on young people to join.’

Working with police, MPs and their peers, the team are responsible for drafting up ideas to tackle crime.

Youth commission member Olivia Hanna said: ‘Being a member of the youth commission has made me feel like I’m a part of something important. Having a part to play in ensuring that young people have a voice in how best to tackle crime in the community and seeing the direct impact our survey responses have is very rewarding.’