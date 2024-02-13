Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 60 firefighters worked into the night to stop a large fire which destroyed a property in Curdridge. Firefighters arrived at around half seven on Sunday, February 11, to find the roof involved in a significant fire. Fortunately there were no casualties, with all occupants having safely evacuated.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Fourteen fire engines were in attendance at the height of incident, along with the aerial ladder, specialist water carrier and environmental protection vehicles. Crews from Botley, Bishop’s Waltham, Hightown, Fareham, Eastleigh, Wickham, St Mary’s, Droxford, Cosham and Hamble were involved in the initial stages of the blaze.

A mansion in Cudridge was destroyed when fire broke out.

"The electric and gas supplies to the property were isolated by engineers, as firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the flames. USAR officers provided advice due to the property’s unstable structure following fire damage."

The fire was surrounded shortly after midnight, when relief crews from Basingstoke, Alton, Hayling Island, Grayshott, Gosport, Rushmoor, Lymington and Horndean took over from the firefighters who were first on the scene. Highways officers enforced a road closure on Monday morning.