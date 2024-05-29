Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 6 the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-DAY eighty years ago and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today.

From early morning when the sun rises to evening as night descends, church bells will ring out, special flags will be flown, schoolchildren will learn stories about their great grandparents, town criers will proclaim the victory, the haunting sound of bagpipes will fill the air and, in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.

Denmead Parish Council will be joining hundreds of others wanting to remember the brave men and women who took part, not only from our country, but from America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Greece, France, Czechoslovakia, Rhodesia, and Poland too.

Cllr Langford-Smith says to be able to play even a small part in paying tribute is humbling and a great honour. SHE says: As time goes by there are fewer and fewer veterans to pass on their memories of this momentous time in history. It’s vital that we take time to mark the importance of their sacrifices. Denmead is very proud of our service personnel, our veterans and those that paid the ultimate price in giving their lives so that we can live freely, and in peace. They shall not be forgotten.

D-Day 80

Events in Denmead

9 am - Denmead Parish Council will raise the Flag of Peace at 9am on the Village Green.

1045 am - The Council will also host the village schools, local associations and residents in a wreath laying service at 11am. The local schools will be reading the poems for schools D-Day Heroes.

915 pm - The Council will be lighting the lamp of peace at the Village Green Memorial where the Chairman of the Council will read The Tribute.

Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR Pageant master of D-Day80, and of the 80-day countdown to June 6, 2024, says; “In 1944 Allied forces mounted the largest amphibious invasion the world has ever witnessed. Operation Overlord, D-Day, saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft set down more than 150,000 troops on the five Normandy beaches that would bring about the liberation of north-west Europe from Nazi occupation.

“In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us through the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, and throughout the whole of WW11, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories - and in a very poignant and unique gesture, a special Lamp Lights of Peace lamps will be lit on each of the five beaches in Normandy, at 9.15pm local time that night, to coincide with the lighting of beacons at that time too.

“However, at 9.10pm, as night descends - and just before the beacons ignite - the resonant sound of bagpipes will be heard across the capital cities of London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Cardiff. We will also have a presence in the capital cities of the Allied nations that took part. From Washington DC to the distant shores of New Zealand’s Auckland, from Ottawa to Paris, and from Canberra to Brussels, Athens and Amsterdam, Oslo, Warsaw, and Prague.