Day-by-day weather forecast for Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Hayling Island and Waterlooville

The nation continued to bask in the warm weather and sunshine over the weekend but will it continue throughout the coming days?

The current forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding region, according to the Met Office, is for the glorious weather to carry on for the rest of the week.

The glorious weather is set to continue this week. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 28C predicted for across Hampshire.

But it will continue to remain warm, with temperatures staying between the low and mid 20s with a mixture of wall to wall sunshine and sunny intervals being forecast.

Portsmouth Water and Southern Water are advising customers to save water as the heatwave continues, including taking short showers instead of baths, letting your lawn go brown and steaming vegitables instead of boiling them.

Read More: Ten top tips on staying cool as summer heatwave hits

Penny Dodd with 'Lovely Dog' the dog. People enjoying the sunshine on one of the hottest day of year. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Here is the full day-by-day forecast for Portsmout, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island:

Portsmouth

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 26C

Hannah 4 with her mum Sarah Aarons. People enjoying the sunshine on one of the hottest day of year. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Wednesday - sunny day - highs of 23C

Thursday - sunny day - highs of 23C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Satuday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C

Fareham

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny day - highs of 26C

Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 24C

Saturday - sunny day - highs of 25C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 26C

Havant

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 26C

Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 23C

Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 23C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 23C

Saturday - sunny day - highs of 23C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 25C

Read More: Fareham school allows pupils to wear PE kits in UK heatwave

Gosport

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 25C

Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C

Thursday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Saturday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C

Waterlooville

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny day - highs of 26C

Wednesday - sunny day - highs of 24C

Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 25C

Saturday - sunny day - highs of 25C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 27C

Hayling Island

Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C

Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 25C

Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C

Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C

Friday - sunny day - highs of 23C

Saturday - sunny day - highs of 22C

Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C