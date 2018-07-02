Day-by-day weather forecast for Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Hayling Island and Waterlooville

The nation continued to bask in the warm weather and sunshine over the weekend but will it continue throughout the coming days?
The current forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding region, according to the Met Office, is for the glorious weather to carry on for the rest of the week.
Today is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 28C predicted for across Hampshire.
But it will continue to remain warm, with temperatures staying between the low and mid 20s with a mixture of wall to wall sunshine and sunny intervals being forecast.
Portsmouth Water and Southern Water are advising customers to save water as the heatwave continues, including taking short showers instead of baths, letting your lawn go brown and steaming vegitables instead of boiling them.
Here is the full day-by-day forecast for Portsmout, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, Waterlooville and Hayling Island:
Portsmouth
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 26C
Wednesday - sunny day - highs of 23C
Thursday - sunny day - highs of 23C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Satuday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C
Fareham
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny day - highs of 26C
Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 24C
Saturday - sunny day - highs of 25C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 26C
Havant
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 26C
Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 23C
Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 23C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 23C
Saturday - sunny day - highs of 23C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 25C
Gosport
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 25C
Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C
Thursday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Saturday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C
Waterlooville
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny day - highs of 26C
Wednesday - sunny day - highs of 24C
Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 24C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 25C
Saturday - sunny day - highs of 25C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 27C
Hayling Island
Monday - sunny day - highs of 28C
Tuesday - sunny intervals - highs of 25C
Wednesday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C
Thursday - sunny intervals - highs of 22C
Friday - sunny day - highs of 23C
Saturday - sunny day - highs of 22C
Sunday - sunny day - highs of 24C