Reenactors showing off their skilled during a firing display of canons and muskets at Fort Brockhurst on Saturday

Scores of visitors have been marvelling at the action at Fort Brockhurst and its ‘Victorian Manoeuvres’ spectacle.

Staged by English Heritage and the Victorian Association, it is one of the first big events to be staged at the fort in years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Hyland and Brian Hyland of the Rebellion Reenactment Cavalry (Mounted) ride into Saturday's action at Fort Brockhurst

Kicking off on Saturday, the weekend has seen Victorian reenactors showing off their skills with both muskets and canons, with live displays staged throughout the day.

Crowds marvelled at the explosive display by the members of the Victorian Association, made up of reenactors from A Company, 24th Foot, 2nd Queen’s, Fort Cumberland Guard and others.

As well as the displays, families have also been joining in with the Fort’s Victorian fancy dress competition, with children getting getting out in their finest attire.

Jo Forbes, English Heritage events manager, praised her team of volunteers for coming together and helping to run the weekend.

Pictured - Sue and Alan Bedford show off their Victorian fashion sense

‘They are absolutely legends, they are fantastic,’ she said, adding: ‘It is the first time we have put this event on and we are really looking forward to it and the volunteers have worked really hard to get ready for it.’

Fort Brockhurst was one of a number of defences built in the 1850s and 1860s to protect Portsmouth and its vital harbour against a French invasion.

Largely unaltered, the parade ground, gun ramps, moated keep, washrooms and armoury can all be viewed.

The Victorian weekend concludes later today.

Crowds marvelled at the canon displays on Saturday

Glynis Riddle, Victorian Stroller, Jo Hyland and Karen Stone, the19th century 'sewcialite' show off their stunning outfits

Victorian reenactors march into the parade square at Fort Brockhurst to kick-off Saturday's canon and musket display

Mark Tampion-Lacy and Sarah Tampion-Lacy get into the spirit of things for the Victorian Manoeuvres Weekend

Scores of families flocked to Fort Brockhurst to see it's Victorian weekend, the first big event staged at the English Heritage site in years. Pictured are members of Rebellion Reenactment Cavalry (Mounted).