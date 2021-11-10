The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard in their final rehearsal for their duties at the Cenotaph in London, on Remembrance Sunday. They were photographed at Whale Island, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101121-19)

14 photos show Portsmouth Royal Navy personnel preparing for Remembrance Sunday event at Cenotaph in London

THE final preparations for the Royal Navy’s involvement in the Remembrance Sunday event at the Cenotaph has taken place in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:35 pm

Almost 200 sailors and marines took part in the full dress parade at HMS Excellent on Wednesday.

They will be taking part in the Royal Ceremonial Guard at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The event at the Cenotaph on Sunday will be televised.

1. The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard

The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard in their final rehearsal for their duties at the Cenotaph in London, on Remembrance Sunday. They were photographed at Whale Island, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101121-12)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard

The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard in their final rehearsal for their duties at the Cenotaph in London, on Remembrance Sunday. They were photographed at Whale Island, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101121-14)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard

Royal Marines. The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard in their final rehearsal for their duties at the Cenotaph in London, on Remembrance Sunday. They were photographed at Whale Island, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101121-11)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard

The Royal Navy's Ceremonial Guard in their final rehearsal for their duties at the Cenotaph in London, on Remembrance Sunday. They were photographed at Whale Island, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 101121-15)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

