A family visit to the Historic Dockyard on the first weekend after lockdown Picture: Mike Cooter (220521)

14 pictures of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard reopen again to the public

Visitors have returned to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as part of the latest stage of the country unlocking.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:28 am

People were welcomed back to the Historic Dockyard on May 17.

Queues form outside the Dockyard on the first weekend after lockdown Picture: Mike Cooter (220521)

Visitors to HMS Victory on opening day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

Part of the new support and monitoring system for HMS Victory, during opening day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

Kevin Kelly (68) and Linda Kelly (65) wait to board HMS Victory on opening day at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Mike Cooter (170521)

