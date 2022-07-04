Crowds flocked to HMS Collingwood on Saturday, July 2 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Thousands attended the event at the naval base in Fareham, which featured the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition where teams compete for the coveted Brickwood Trophy.
MORE: 18 pictures of people taking part in this year’s Race for Life , HMS Echo is decommissioned at Portsmouth Naval Base
Crews from all of the Armed Services across the UK, Gibraltar, and Cyprus took part in the fast and furious competition, which dates back to 1907 and sees teams dismantle, reassemble and fire the gun in the shortest possible time.
This year, HMS Seahawk, Royal Naval Air Station Culdrse, Cornwall, won the competition, alongside the Power Sports Cup and Powerful Trophy.
Other attractions at the event included a funfair, Spitfire fly past, various displays of military weaponry, and a flight simulator.
The event will return next year on July 3.
Here are some of the best pictures from the HMS Collingwood open day: