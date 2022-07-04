HMS Seahawk, the winners of the field gun competition.

Crowds flocked to HMS Collingwood on Saturday, July 2 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands attended the event at the naval base in Fareham, which featured the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition where teams compete for the coveted Brickwood Trophy.

HMS Collingwood's open day returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Crews from all of the Armed Services across the UK, Gibraltar, and Cyprus took part in the fast and furious competition, which dates back to 1907 and sees teams dismantle, reassemble and fire the gun in the shortest possible time.

This year, HMS Seahawk, Royal Naval Air Station Culdrse, Cornwall, won the competition, alongside the Power Sports Cup and Powerful Trophy.

Other attractions at the event included a funfair, Spitfire fly past, various displays of military weaponry, and a flight simulator.

The event will return next year on July 3.

Here are some of the best pictures from the HMS Collingwood open day:

Falkland veterans march onto the parade ground at HMS Collingwood.

Crews were put through their paces during the competition.

The Spitfire flyby at HMS Collingwood open day.

The open day offered a great insight into HMS Collingwood, the Royal Navy, and tri-Service representatives from the South Coast and further afield.

Lilly Newport, aged 3, enjoying the carousel at the HMS Collingwood open day.

A team in action during the competition.

Summerly Bishop tries out a loaded rucksack with Sgt Sauliga from the 12th Reg Royal Artillery Regiment.

The HMS Collingwood Royal Marines band on the day.

A team racing to win the competition.

Strength, stamina, and teamwork are essential in the field gun competition.

Teddy Stevens enjoying the bouncy castle.

The competition is fast and furious and requires teams of 18 to take part.