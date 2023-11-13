News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

16 pictures of Royal Navy sailors and residents paying respects on Remembrance Sunday in Lee-on-the-Solent

Crowds gathered to pay their respects to service personnel who lost their lives.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT

Residents gathered at the Fleet Air Arm memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Remembrance Sunday. A parade began in Beach Road at 10.30am and went on to the town war memorial ahead of the Act of Remembrance.

MORE LIKE THIS: Portsmouth people out in force to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday

People universally upheld the two minutes silence at 11am, before heading to St Faith's Church.

A further service was then held at the Fleet Air Arm war memorial on the seafront.

Current Royal Navy personnel – including those serving at HMS Sultan – veterans and families all gathered for the ceremony. Here are 16 pictures from the memorial proceedings

Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

1. Remembrance Sunday - Lee-on-the-Solent

Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing (121123-2739)

Photo Sales
Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

2. Remembrance Sunday - Lee-on-the-Solent

Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing (121123-2748)

Photo Sales
Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

3. Remembrance Sunday - Lee-on-the-Solent

Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing (121123-1082)

Photo Sales
Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

4. Remembrance Sunday - Lee-on-the-Solent

Remembrance Sunday service at the Fleet Air Arm Memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Photo: Sarah Standing (121123-2776)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Royal NavyResidentsPortsmouthHMS Sultan