Crowds gathered to pay their respects to service personnel who lost their lives.
Residents gathered at the Fleet Air Arm memorial in Lee-on-the-Solent on Remembrance Sunday. A parade began in Beach Road at 10.30am and went on to the town war memorial ahead of the Act of Remembrance.
People universally upheld the two minutes silence at 11am, before heading to St Faith's Church.
A further service was then held at the Fleet Air Arm war memorial on the seafront.
Current Royal Navy personnel – including those serving at HMS Sultan – veterans and families all gathered for the ceremony. Here are 16 pictures from the memorial proceedings
