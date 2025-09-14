American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill has arrived in Portsmouth

An American destroyer has arrived in Portsmouth Harbour this morning (September 14).

She was escorted into the harbour this morning by tugs, much to the delight of onlookers in Old Portsmouth, to be birthed at the Princess Royal Jetty.

The destroyer, part of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and was spotted passing the White Cliffs of Dover just last month.

It is not her first stopover in Portsmouth, with previous visits having taken place in 2017, 2015 and 2010.