American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill has arrived in Portsmouth

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 14th Sep 2025, 18:16 BST
An American destroyer has arrived in Portsmouth Harbour this morning (September 14).

USS Winston S. Churchill, is an Arleigh Burke-class (Flight IIA) Aegisguided missile destroyer of the United States Navy named after former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.

She was escorted into the harbour this morning by tugs, much to the delight of onlookers in Old Portsmouth, to be birthed at the Princess Royal Jetty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The destroyer, part of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and was spotted passing the White Cliffs of Dover just last month.

It is not her first stopover in Portsmouth, with previous visits having taken place in 2017, 2015 and 2010.

Related topics:Royal Navy
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice