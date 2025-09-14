American destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill has arrived in Portsmouth
An American destroyer has arrived in Portsmouth Harbour this morning (September 14).
USS Winston S. Churchill, is an Arleigh Burke-class (Flight IIA) Aegisguided missile destroyer of the United States Navy named after former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.
She was escorted into the harbour this morning by tugs, much to the delight of onlookers in Old Portsmouth, to be birthed at the Princess Royal Jetty.
The destroyer, part of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and was spotted passing the White Cliffs of Dover just last month.