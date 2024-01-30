Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of ex-Royal Navy and military veterans can now apply for the document if they have left the forces before December 2018. The aim of the ID card is to confirm someone's previous role in active service to allow them to access discounts and other support services more easily.

The first examples of the cards in the latest issue were printed at HMS Sultan in Military Road, Gosport, in September 2023 after the scheme was previously hit by several delays. Minister for defence people and service families, Dr Andrew Murrison, said the project will have a drastic benefit for the roughly two million veterans living in the UK.

Applications for Veterans ID cards are now open. Pictured is minister for veterans affairs, Johnny Mercer, visiting veterans at HMS Sultan in Gosport on Wednesday 27th September 2023, when the first cards were printed. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"It is essential that every veteran can quickly verify their status and easily receive the support they need and deserve. These Veteran Cards illustrate our gratitude and appreciation for those who have proudly served this country, and the incredible sacrifices they have made." The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is delivering the scheme, with officials speaking to veterans so they can build a computer system to process the large volumes of applications.

Minister for veterans affairs, Johnny Mercer, confirmed in November that thousands of cards had been printed and issued, with the scheme gradually being ramped up to produce 2.2m cards nationally. The Conservative politician for Plymouth Moor View said yesterday (January 29): "I am committed to improving the support available to our former service personnel who we owe a huge debt of gratitude. It is a huge step forward in helping veterans to prove their service, enabling them to access support services more easily.

"I would urge all veterans to apply for their Veteran Card, and use it to access the services, such as Veteran Railcards and specialist healthcare, they are entitled to."

Pictured: Veteran, David Atkinson at HMS Sultan, Gosport, with his newly printed ID card. Picture: Habibur Rahman

How do I apply for a Veterans ID card?

The easiest way to apply for a veterans ID card is online through the government website. It is free to apply and is open to people who have their home address in the UK. People who live elsewhere can apply later in 2024.

Anyone who was a regular or a reserve in the Royal Navy, British Army, RAF or Royal Marines. If you served in another group in the armed forces, you may still be able to apply. Queries, and if you cannot apply online, can be made to the Veterans UK Helpline by calling 0808 1914 218 - with the phoneline open between 8am and 4pm.

People cannot apply if they have served in the armed forces of another country, or served alongside the UK forces in the Canadian Navy or Royal Australian Air Force.

What do I need to apply for a Veterans ID card?