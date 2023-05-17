The fleet will drive from Southwick to Wickham and elsewhere on June 24 as part of Hampshire's Armed Forces Day convoy. Princess Elizabeth, at just the age of 18, joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during WWII and was known for driving a K2 military ambulance.

An original medical vehicle will be driven by the re-enactor Harriet Ball, who will be portraying Princess Elizabeth in her ATS role. A spokesperson for the voluntary organisers said, ‘We are very pleased to include this special attraction for 2023 because it is a way of recognising our female service personnel past and present.’

Vintage military vehicles travelling through Southwick last year. Picture: Tom Morton

Military veterans from across the armed forces will ride on a coach as part of the convoy – which includes Royal British Legion motorcycle riders who will escort the vehicles. The convoy will divert into Wickham Square via the A32 and A334 at roughly 10.20am.

The drive through is estimated to take eight minutes with the convoy departing via Bridge Street on to the A32. They will then press on and visit communities in Droxford, Corhampton, Warnford, West Meon, Privett, East Tisted, and Farringdon, before exiting via the A31 and driving towards Alton.

