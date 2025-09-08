Spacious and modern accommodation is being built at an army barracks to house more soldiers.

Renovations are taking place at the Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, with three Single Living Accommodation (SLA) blocks being constructed. A total of 315 en-suite bedspaces - 242 for Junior Ranks, 47 for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs), and 26 for Junior Officers - will be produced following the start of the ground works.

New upgrades are being made to the a British Army barracks on Thorney Island. A picture of the what the new accommodation blocks will look like at Baker Barracks. | Crown Copyright

Major General Richard Clements CBE, Director Basing & Infrastructure, said: “The investment at Baker Barracks will provide modern, spacious accommodation that will enhance living standards for our people delivering important operational capabilities. These modular buildings deliver outstanding quality and comfort, incorporating soldier feedback into their design alongside sustainable technologies that support both our carbon reduction commitments and cost efficiency objectives.”

Modular blocks will be built with sustainable design features including photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, and a SMART energy management system which learns how the building is used so it runs as efficiently as possible. More than 400 car parking spaces will be made, with 20 electric vehicle charging points, to increase the capacity at the British Army barracks.

Construction work is underway at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, with new accommodation being built for the British Army. | Crown Copyright

New accommodation is being built at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island. | Crown Copyright

The project is being delivered under the Army’s SLA Programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army Programme Director said: “It’s exciting to see the start of preparatory works for this fantastic project as we work to improve military accommodation. Once complete, a significant number of the soldiers and officers based at Baker Barracks will enjoy brand-new, comfortable and sustainable accommodation.”

Construction specialists Reds10 are taking on the project. Defence director Phil Cook said: “Through our close working partnership with the DIO, Reds10 is pioneering advanced technologies and techniques to deliver exceptional value at Baker Barracks. Utilising industrialised construction to design and build innovative, sustainable and high-quality living spaces, we are transforming the living accommodation for the armed forces at pace.”

Further investment is planned at the British Army base under the Army’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Programme. The major infrastructure upgrade, currently in the critical design phase, includes an extension to the Senior Non-Commissioned Officers' Mess facility, additional office space, more efficient storage areas and upgraded secure storage. Construction is due to start in Autumn 2026.