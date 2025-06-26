Progress to bolster the armed forces with new helicopters is continuing - with a bid to bring high-skilled jobs to Gosport failing to materialise.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials are still trying to organise the procurement process for its New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme. The plan is for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft to replace older counterparts in the UK’s mixed medium helicopter fleet.

It is expected that a contract will be awarded this year. New capabilities will be used by the British Army and RAF. Assets being superseded include the RAF Puma helicopter and others.

A MoD spokesperson said: “The New Medium Helicopter programme is an important initiative to acquire a modern medium-lift support helicopter. We are continuing with the established procurement process, and the industry proposal will be evaluated through 2025 when, subject to government approvals, a contract award is anticipated.”

Vanishing Gosport jobs deal

As things stand, only one company - Leonardo Helicopters in Yeovil - has bid to carry out the project. Lockheed Martin, an American defence giant which has a presence in Havant, had previously planned to submit proposals and bring in the aircraft production company StandardAero in the Fleetlands area of Gosport.

The deal, first mooted in 2023, was expected to create 175 new high-skilled jobs to the town. Various aircraft including Chinook, Lynx and Sea King aircraft are maintained at the Fleetlands Heliport. Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, Conservative, previously championed the bid in parliament to then minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge.

Despite the publicity, Lockheed Martin decided not to bid for the contract. The News understands this was due to financial considerations.

A company statement published in The Aviationist said: “We believe that Black Hawk remains the best solution both for the UK armed forces and UK industry and continue to collaborate with UK MoD to support its refresh of the wider UK Rotary Wing Strategy, but have elected not to submit a response to the New Medium Helicopter ITN as we could not meet its minimum requirements in today’s market conditions.”