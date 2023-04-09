Team Endeavour Racing supports wounded, injured and sick (WIS) serving personnel and veterans through motorsport where visitors get to race modified Zapcat across the water at jaw-dropping speeds.

Open days are held at Horsea Lake, Port Solent, and the team regularly participates in races across the south coast and beyond. The charity is entirely run by volunteers, with Brian Hogg and Dave Taylor at the helm, and all funds going to beneficiaries and extra kit.

Some of the action at a day of racing at Team Endeavour's open day at Horsea Lake in Port Solent on April 8, 2023. Picture: Whendie Backwell.

At the open day yesterday (Saturday, April 8), David said Team Endeavour has helped dozens of veterans by giving them a safe space and offering practical support to move them forward. ‘Going out on the boats and being around those in similar positions addresses their depression and anxiety,’ he added.

‘Powerboat racing is physically demanding. Being in the armed forces is full of adrenaline and incredibly tough. We’ve created a similar but positive environment.

‘Many have issues with alcohol and drugs. Some had not been out of the house until they visited one of our open days. Six months later, they’re prospering.’

Brian said the modified boats have 50bhp and are able to reach 8,000 revs. With the competitive edge and welcoming atmosphere, Brian thinks it’s a mental health support tool.

Some of the action at a day of racing at Team Endeavour's open day at Horsea Lake in Port Solent on April 8, 2023.

‘This develops a challenge for people and inspires them to make their lives better,’ he said. ‘We’re not successful with everyone and we don’t diagnose people, but we train them on the boats and support them through courses such as first aid which they may need for jobs.

‘Moving people on is our main aim.’ Team Endeavour’s work has been recognised by its silver Armed Forces Covenant award. They were also honoured at the The Superyacht Charities Foundation Ball with £100,000 split between several organisations.

People from all ages and walks of life flocked to the open day, some travelling from as far as Hull and Scotland, and eagerly anticipated their boat rides in the glorious sunshine as the Zapcats picked up jaw-dropping speeds, with water sprayed at incredible heights as they turned on a sixpence around the buoys.

Experienced driver Aaron Hilton has fully embraced it. The former Lance Corporal in the Royal Logistics Corps was medically discharged after six and a half years of service – touring Iraq and Afghanistan and said Team Endeavour rebuilt his life after being left in a dark place after service.

Some of the Team Endeavour members at a day of racing on April 8, 2023. Pictured is: David Taylor, Aaron Hilton, John Pritchard, John Shepard and David Gardiner. Picture: Whendie Backwell.

‘I’ve got severe post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),’ he said. ‘I was left empty. I was an alcoholic, lost my marriage and quit my job. I had no purpose in life at the time and was suicidal.

‘They transformed my life. I wouldn’t be here today without them.’ Aaron said he’s gone on to achieve great things since 2019 with the charity supporting him.

He’s now a facility supervisor with the NHS at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and in charge of the Team Endeavour boats. The racer also finished third in a 100 mile long haul race around the Isle of Wight.

‘That was mind over matter,’ he said. ‘It was about hitting every goal and checkpoint. It was a great achievement to get Team Endeavour on that podium. It was incredibly challenging and I’m over the moon with the result.’

Team Endeavour, a powerboat racing charity which supports military veterans and serving personnel, is calling for more people to sign up to their team. Pictured is: David Gardiner, David Taylor, John Pritchard, Aaron Hilton and John Shepard. Picture: Whendie Backwell.

More important than anything, Aaron thinks the community ethos is like no other. ‘I was made to feel welcome and part of something,’ he added.

‘It was overwhelming leaving the army at 23, going from a structured environment at 16 to nothing. At work, I wear a mask, but here I don’t have to.

People come more and more out of their shell after joining. We’re one big team.’

Pit crew member Jon Pritchard said his life has also been changed. He served in the Royal Navy for two years but had his military career cut short following an injury in basic training, ‘busting’ his spine after carrying too much weight across Dartmoor.

He travels from Jedburgh, Scotland, for meets and is in charge of safety. Despite being too injured to race, he loves getting people out on the water.

‘I’ve helped people who would not have done this otherwise,’ Jon said. ‘It gives me a lot of pleasure to get these guys out racing.’

Some of the action at a day of racing at Team Endeavour's open day at Horsea Lake in Port Solent on April 8, 2023.

With Team Endeavour holding the record for the fastest fully amputee team to compete in powerboat racing, Jon thinks anyone can get involved. ‘These guys prove people wrong when they say they can’t do it,’ he added. ‘We’re injured but not broken.

‘Being on this team saved my life. Everyone goes through dark days but here, everything goes away. Some people think our boats are mental. It’s a tea tray with an engine on the back.’

Co-pilot John Shepard, 43, took part in the Invictus Games in Sydney in sailing, 100m and indoor rowing. The Gosport native did two voluntary tours of Afghanistan as a driver and said Team Endeavour is integral to treating his PTSD.

‘It’s all about being competitive and getting back in amongst it with the guys from the armed services. Being involved has given me a release. I’m not suffering as much and I can deal with it better than before.’

Single amputee David Gardiner, 70, and double amputee Mark Sidwell, 60, are the record holders for the fastest amputee team in the UKOPRA ThunderCat Championship.

‘The G forces from being on the boat are unbelievable and the rush is the best feeling I’ve ever had,’ the army veteran added.

‘I would recommend this to anyone. It doesn’t matter if you have one leg, no legs – you can be part of this.’ Brian said they’re planning on create in-house tournaments alongside training new drivers.

The charity is issuing a call to veterans to sign up. Brian said: ‘It’s all about transforming lives, getting like minded people together and getting them away from their problems.’