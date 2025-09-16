As the equipment gets more robust and capabilities increase in lethality, many of the vessels have become humungous in size. Most of them are aircraft carriers, built to host various fighter jets and helicopters while complete with huge guns and other weaponry.

The Royal Navy faces competition from militaries globally, with certain nations pushing to bolster their fleets. Some of these vessels may be familiar to Portsmouth residents, as they have either been spotted in the Solent or have conducted exercises alongside British forces.

These are the 13 biggest warships in the world, ranked by their gross tonnage when fully loaded. Length measurements are also included.

13 - Pyotr Velikiy Pyotr Velikiy is a Russian Kirov-class battlecruiser. Named after Peter the Great and commissioned in 1998, she weighs 26,000 tonnes when fully loaded and is 251.1m long.

12 - ITS Cavour The Italian aircraft carrier, launched in 2004, is 244m long and weighs 30,000 tonnes when fully loaded. She recently conducted an exercise with HMS Prince of Wales during Operation Highmast.

11 - LHD Trieste The landing helicopter dock LHD Trieste is the largest ship in the Italian Navy, replacing the aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi. Commissioned in December 2024, she is 245m long and weighs 38,000 tonnes when fully loaded.