2024 marks the 83rd Anniversary of the Blitz Raids and on Monday (March 11) The Pompey Pals Charity held its annual Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery in memory of all those who suffered during the bombing of Portsmouth in the Second World War which included a minute’s silence at midday.The city suffered a total of 67 Air Raids during the course of the war with the three major Blitz Raids happening on overnight on January10/11, March 10/11 and on April 27.