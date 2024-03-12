2024 marks the 83rd Anniversary of the Blitz Raids and on Monday (March 11) The Pompey Pals Charity held its annual Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery in memory of all those who suffered during the bombing of Portsmouth in the Second World War which included a minute’s silence at midday.The city suffered a total of 67 Air Raids during the course of the war with the three major Blitz Raids happening on overnight on January10/11, March 10/11 and on April 27.
1. Remembering the bombing of Portsmouth
The Revd Canon Bob White gives a prayer at The Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
2. Remembering the bombing of Portsmouth
The inscription on the memorial stone at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Remembering the bombing of Portsmouth
Christopher and John Judge who travelled down from Newcastle to pay tribute to their grandmother Annabelle Judge and aunt Anne Judge, who both died when a bomb destroyed Lion Terrace on the 10th January 1941. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter
4. Remembering the bombing of Portsmouth
Gareth Lewis - Chairman of Pompey Pals - giving a reading at the Service of Remembrance. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324) Photo: Mike Cooter