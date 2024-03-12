Bombing of Portsmouth during the Blitz of 1941 commemorated at special service

The bombing of Portsmouth during the Blitz of 1941 has been commemorated at special service.
By Kelly Brown
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT

2024 marks the 83rd Anniversary of the Blitz Raids and on Monday (March 11) The Pompey Pals Charity held its annual Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery in memory of all those who suffered during the bombing of Portsmouth in the Second World War which included a minute’s silence at midday.The city suffered a total of 67 Air Raids during the course of the war with the three major Blitz Raids happening on overnight on January10/11, March 10/11 and on April 27.

ALSO READ: 35 shocking photos capture Portsmouth during the Blitz

The Revd Canon Bob White gives a prayer at The Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The Revd Canon Bob White gives a prayer at The Service of Remembrance at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The inscription on the memorial stone at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

The inscription on the memorial stone at Kingston Cemetery. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Christopher and John Judge who travelled down from Newcastle to pay tribute to their grandmother Annabelle Judge and aunt Anne Judge, who both died when a bomb destroyed Lion Terrace on the 10th January 1941. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Christopher and John Judge who travelled down from Newcastle to pay tribute to their grandmother Annabelle Judge and aunt Anne Judge, who both died when a bomb destroyed Lion Terrace on the 10th January 1941. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Gareth Lewis - Chairman of Pompey Pals - giving a reading at the Service of Remembrance. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

Gareth Lewis - Chairman of Pompey Pals - giving a reading at the Service of Remembrance. Picture: Mike Cooter (110324)

