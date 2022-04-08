The RFA has become affiliated with the Portsmouth-based Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) – the leading charity for the Senior Service – for the first time, meaning those associated with the RFA will receive the same support Royal Navy personnel and Royal Marines are afforded.

That includes welfare and family support and assistance after naval careers with transition to civilian life, including external employment, and into retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RFA Fort Victoria return from deployment

In the unfortunate and rare occasion of a death in service, there is an immediate payment from the RNRMC of £15,000 to the next of kin.

Commodore David Eagles, the head of the RFA, said: ‘I wish to acknowledge the extraordinary generosity of the RNRMC in welcoming the RFA into affiliation with the charity.

‘I welcome integrating our service and people into the many and varied services the RNRMC provide and deliver across an incredible spectrum of activity.’

SEE ALSO: City police officer sparks a debate after he searches a child

Since 2007, the RNRMC has funded projects and facilities that boost morale for those in service.

It also distributes millions of pounds annually to military charities which care for the children, families and veterans of the naval community.

Through grants, the charity is able to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

‘I am delighted to welcome the RFA into the RNRMC,’ said the charity’s chief executive Adrian Bell. ‘The RFA is an integral part of the Royal Navy, and its personnel are as deserving of the support and recognition from this charity as it affords to all its beneficiaries.

‘This charity’s commitment to helping alleviate the consequences of service to the nation, and honouring that service, is full-square behind all we do.

‘The inclusion of the RFA now makes that commitment feel complete.’

RFA veteran Chief Petty Officer Martin Etwell, who served for more than 50 years, said: ‘I have seen many changes in the RFA since the 1970s, working alongside Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel in all theatres of operations, during conflict and peace times.

‘To now be invited to be a part of the RNRMC recognises what the RFA delivers operationally and is a huge benefit to the workforce, especially for those in need.’