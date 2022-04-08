PC Frost posted about the stop on Portsmouth police’s Facebook page and described how he was confronted by a member of the public during the incident.

The comments have sparked a lively discussion about policing powers and the extent that officers are allowed to go when it comes to stopping juveniles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth police officers pictured at night in the city. Photo: Habibur Rahman

During the Facebook post, PC Frost said: ‘I had an interesting experience that got me thinking today.

‘I was in the process of searching a child today when somebody stopped and shouted from across the road that I could not search him without an appropriate adult present.

‘They appeared quite angry and keen to tell me how I was doing something wrong.’

SEE ALSO: Man born in Gosport claims to be love child of Prince Charles and Camilla

The post on Facebook made by PC Frost about his recent stop and search of a child.

PC Frost continued and insisted that he ‘absolutely’ could stop youngsters and ‘would continue to do so’, and added: ‘In the past I have stopped and searched many under-18s in the small hours carrying huge knives/drugs/stolen property.

‘Whilst I know that it is an emotive subject, and everybody wants to believe that their child is an angel, under 18s sometimes commit crimes too.

‘I can search people in public if I suspect that they are carrying weapons/drugs/stolen property/tools to commit crime with.

‘It will always divide public opinion, but I feel that it is one of the most effective tools for keeping the public safe and detecting crime.’

Hundreds of people have since commented on the post to give their view, with most supporting PC Frost’s actions.

One woman said: ‘Thank you for sharing this important information. I didn’t know this although I have no problem with it if the circumstances are justified

Another woman added: ‘Well done for putting this information out there. The reaction you encountered probably reflects a view held by many. Explaining that you are permitted to conduct such a search and also, and as importantly, the safeguards in place for the person being searched AND yourself, will help us all understand.’

Another person added: ‘To be fair to PC Frost, tonnes of crimes in Portsmouth are committed by under-18s. Moped thefts, shop thefts, even knife attacks. Keep up the good work.’

According to the government, police in England can stop and question people at ‘anytime’.

Police officers have the powers to stop and search a person if they have ‘reasonable grounds’ to suspect that individual is carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property or something that could be used to commit a crime - like a crowbar.

People can only be stopped and searched without reasonable ground if this has been approved by a senior police officer. This is often if police suspect a serious crime has taken place, suspect a person of carrying or having used a weapon.