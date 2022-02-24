President Putin has ordered military operations in its neighbouring nation overnight.

Explosions have been reported across the Ukraine including in the west of the country.

The Prime Minister has been holding a Cobra meeting this morning following the invasion.

Boris Johnson will address the nation this morning.

Here’s what to expect from Mr Johnson today:

Will Boris Johnson address the nation?

The Prime Minister is set to address the nation this morning – the time has yet to be confirmed.

Boris Johnson to hold a Covid press conference today. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He has said the Russian military action in Ukraine was a ‘catastrophe for our continent’ and he called for an urgent meeting of Nato leaders.

Will the PM make a statement in the Commons?

He is also set to address MPs later today.

Mr Johnson will make a statement in the House of Commons at 5pm.

What could Mr Johnson announce?

It is expected that more stringent sanctions on Russia will be announced by the government.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said news that further sanctions are imminent has sparked a ‘huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion’.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘The sanctions package that will be put in response to this is already actually having an effect. Just the announcement that it’s coming – we’ve seen the Russian stock market, the equivalent of the FTSE, drop by over 30%.

‘That is a huge reduction in Russia’s economic abilities to fund this invasion.

‘And those sanctions will be laid today and over forthcoming days to really prevent Russia from funding this invasion.’

