Admiral Lord Alan West issued the warning during a debate in the House of Lords. The former First Sea Lord said banking, trades and transport could be thrown into ‘complete chaos’ if satellites are targeted.

‘The signals from GPS and Galileo are very vulnerable... They can therefore be intercepted and adjusted very easily; the Chinese and Russians have already done this,’ he said, adding it was key work was carried out to improve satellite security.