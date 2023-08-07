HMS Spey and sister ship Tamar are docked in Brisbane – the first time in 28 years a British naval ship has been located in the city. The two vessels are on patrol in the Pacific as Britain renews its focus in the region.

It comes amid concerns about China 's actions in the Pacific. HMS Spey's commanding officer Bridget Macnae said the east coast port was being used again to allow Britain to expand its influence across the Pacific.

She told Australian news agency AAP: "In terms of using Brisbane as an example, it just opens up the flexibility of where Spey specifically, but also her sister ship Tamar, can get to in terms of reach. It also just gives us a bit more exposure and a bit more of an opportunity to go and visit some of the places that won't necessarily have been targeted in any other ways.”