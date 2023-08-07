News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

British warships HMS Spey and HMS Tamar docked Down Under in Brisbane for first time in 28 years amid concerns over China

A British warship is docked Down Under in Brisbane for the first time in nearly 30 years amid concerns over China.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST

HMS Spey and sister ship Tamar are docked in Brisbane – the first time in 28 years a British naval ship has been located in the city. The two vessels are on patrol in the Pacific as Britain renews its focus in the region.

READ NOW: Knife altercation

It comes amid concerns about China's actions in the Pacific. HMS Spey's commanding officer Bridget Macnae said the east coast port was being used again to allow Britain to expand its influence across the Pacific.

She told Australian news agency AAP: "In terms of using Brisbane as an example, it just opens up the flexibility of where Spey specifically, but also her sister ship Tamar, can get to in terms of reach. It also just gives us a bit more exposure and a bit more of an opportunity to go and visit some of the places that won't necessarily have been targeted in any other ways.”

Related topics:China