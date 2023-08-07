News you can trust since 1877
Police attend Guildhall knife "altercation" involving three men

Police were called to an altercation involving three men – one of whom had a knife.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:29 BST

Police were called to the disturbance near the Guildhall in Andover High Street on Tuesday afternoon (August 1) involving three men, one of whom had a knife with them, around 1.10pm.

READ NOW: Update on stab death

Police are now trying to track down those involved and have appealed to the public. “As part of our investigation, we are keen to identify and speak with anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident,” a force spokesman said.

“While we have spoken to a number of people already, there are some we believe have important information, but who had left the scene quite quickly. In particular, we would like to speak with a woman who instructed members of the public to call police and advised staff in one shop to lock their door.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44230309215.