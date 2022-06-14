Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Forth will represent the men and women who freed the remote south Atlantic archipelago at the islands’ principal anniversary commemoration today.

They will join RAF and army personnel, VIPs and islanders marking Liberation Day – June 14, a public holiday in the Falklands since the Argentine surrender 40 years ago – with a memorial service, parade and reception in the capital Stanley.

Forth is the Royal Navy’s latest permanent presence in the islands, operating out of East Cove port – about 30 miles southwest of Stanley – since she relieved HMS Clyde at the beginning of 2020.

HMS Forth salutes the wrecks of HMS Ardent and Antelope

From there she conducts regular reassurance patrols not just of the Falklands and its many sparsely-populated outlying islands, but also calls on South Georgia to support the government and Antarctic scientists and occasionally crosses the ocean to visit another distant British territory, Tristan da Cunha.

Sailors spend several months at a time operating Forth before returning to the UK, trading places with colleagues who fly to the Falklands to take their place.

But home is never too far away from the minds of the ship’s company.

Portsmouth-based HMS Forth pictured at South Georgia

‘Modern technology helps and although access to the internet is not quite as straightforward as it is at home, there are still ways we can text and speak to our loved ones,’ said Sub Lieutenant Owen Long

‘Being away from home can sometimes be difficult, but we are incredibly lucky to be in a part of the world that not many people get to experience.’

One of Forth’s duties is to monitor and help maintain the memorials, especially naval monuments.

HMS Forth sails past the wrecks of HMS Ardent and Antelope

During the anniversary period, the ship has roamed the islands’ waters to participate in some of the key commemorations.

‘I’ve read a lot about the history of the Falklands Conflict,’ said logistics expert Petty Officer Omar Gilchrist. ‘Some of the people who died were the same age I am now and that really brings it all into focus.

‘I’m really proud to be able to play a small part in remembering the sacrifices of those who died forty years ago.’

Memorial services and tributes were paid to HMS Antelope, HMS Ardent and HMS Coventry, which were destroyed during the war.

HMS Forth pictured alongside at Mare Harbour, Falkland Islands.

Forth’s crew also had the chance to hear from a veteran of frigate HMS Broadsword about his ship’s experience battling to protect the British task force from Argentine fighter-jets.

‘After hearing him talk of his experiences, the ship’s company were bursting with pride to represent the Royal Navy at this year’s commemorations,’ said Commander Chris Easterbrook, Forth’s commanding officer.

‘The majority of the sailors on board HMS Forth were born after 1982, so it’s really important that they understand the sacrifices of those who were involved in the conflict.’

He added: ‘Our routine operations often take us near the sites where warships were lost, so the conflict is never far from our minds.