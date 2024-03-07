D-Day 75: 54 pictures looking back at Portsmouth ceremonies as city to take centre stage for 80th anniversary

Poignant ceremonies were held in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings nearly five years ago.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:11 GMT

Veterans of the Second World War, serving military personnel, international dignitaries and famous faces all descended on the city to commemorate the event. The city will be hosting a national commemoration event for D-Day 80 on June 5, with other local events taking place.

Two veterans recently had their names added to the memorial wall in Southsea alongside 11 others who have since passed away. In 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth II, the current King Charles III, then prime minister Theresa May, former American president Donald Trump and other prominent figures gathered to see the commemoration.

The Red Arrows, the RAF acrobatics team, performed a fly past over Southsea Common as military personnel from across the armed forces were fully involved. Here are 54 pictures from June 5 and 6, 2019.

Guardsmen. D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event, Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

1. D-Day 75

Guardsmen. D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event, Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (050619-59)

The Red Arrows flay past over Southsea Common on June 5, 2019.

2. D-Day 75

The Red Arrows flay past over Southsea Common on June 5, 2019. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Portsmouth took centre stage during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019.

3. D-Day 75

Portsmouth took centre stage during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, at the D-Day 75 commemorations.

4. D-Day 75

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, at the D-Day 75 commemorations. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

