Veterans of the Second World War, serving military personnel, international dignitaries and famous faces all descended on the city to commemorate the event. The city will be hosting a national commemoration event for D-Day 80 on June 5, with other local events taking place.

Two veterans recently had their names added to the memorial wall in Southsea alongside 11 others who have since passed away. In 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth II, the current King Charles III, then prime minister Theresa May, former American president Donald Trump and other prominent figures gathered to see the commemoration.

The Red Arrows, the RAF acrobatics team, performed a fly past over Southsea Common as military personnel from across the armed forces were fully involved. Here are 54 pictures from June 5 and 6, 2019.

D-Day 75 The Red Arrows flay past over Southsea Common on June 5, 2019.

D-Day 75 Portsmouth took centre stage during the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019.