Stan Ford and John Roberts were also presented with plaques this morning at The D-Day Museum in Southsea - 100 days before the 80th anniversary of the Normandy operation. Portsmouth is set to take centre stage for one of the major commemoration events on June 5, which could be the last chance for many veterans - all aged above 90 - to gather to mark the D-Day campaign.

A total of 13 people from 11 allied nations are being added to the remembrance wall. Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander of HMNB Portsmouth, told The News: "It will be centred on Southsea Common and we’re going to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our veterans. There were so many hundreds of thousands of soldiers that left this location to the beaches of Normandy. I've been the naval base commander for over two years, and the Portsmouth community that supports us is huge. It’s humbling and inspiring to hear Stan and John’s stories. Anyone who talks to them can’t help but feel inspired by what they did and how they were able support the cause to liberate Europe."

Two Second World War veterans who were involved in the D-Day landings were left honoured after their names were placed on the Normandy Memorial Wall in Southsea. They were awarded plaques 100 days before the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with a major commemoration event taking place in Portsmouth. Pictured is: (l-r) Ian Peattie, Royal Navy captain, D-Day veterans Stan Ford, 98, and John Roberts, 99, and Luke Jules, RAF Squadron Leader. Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7778)

Pictured is: John Roberts and Stan Ford have both had their names added to the Normandy Memorial Wall in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7745)

Stan and John both spoke to each other about their experiences before heading to the wall to see their names unveiled. Armed forces personnel handed them the plaques as they addressed the crowd. Speaking afterwards, Mr Roberts, 99 - who has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren - told The News: "It was a big surprise. I had no idea it was going to be announced. I’m very honoured, and I’m so delighted because my children and grandchildren can come and see what their great grandfather did. I’ve never had media like this for me before. I’m delighted."

Mr Roberts, of Kent, joined the Royal Navy when he was 13 and served until 1978 having reached the rank of rear admiral. He said he spent much of his time on Whale Island while training to be a sub-lieutenant after going through college at Dartmouth. Mr Roberts said has memories of the city being bombed and hopes people will continue to remember the conflict for years to come. "I think it’s very important that D-Day and the Second World War are never forgotten," he added. "In the First World War, the German zeppelins did drop bombs on London, but it was nothing like the blitz. So many innocent people in Britain were killed.

Pictured is: John Roberts, 99, of Kent, D-Day veteran and Royal Navy rear admiral who served on HMS Serapis. Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7891)

Pictured is: Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander of HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7693)

Pictured is: Ian Peattie, 48, of Gosport, Royal Navy captain who has served in the force for 23 years. Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7837)

Pictured is: Luke Jules, RAF Squadron Leader who has been with the force for 21 years.Picture: Sarah Standing (270224-7846)

"I was so pleased to meet Stan. I haven’t met a veteran for a long time, much less a wounded veteran. For everyone who died, there are probably two like Stan who were wounded and injured for the rest of their lives. He has had to bear it and his family has had to bear it, and that shouldn’t be forgotten either." HMS Serapis was at the front the D-Day convoy arriving at Sword beach at 7.30am on D-Day and continued to fire on German positions along the coast for 11 days. The anti-submarine specialist said his scariest moment was aboard the ship.

"The only time I've ever really been frightened is when I came off the bridge and my head was very close to the ship’s side and I can hear the water. I thought that a torpedo could come through here any minute." Mr Ford served on HMS Fratton, an escort ship that accompanied vessels and took men and supplies across the English Channel on June 6, 1944, and afterwards. HMS Fratton was sunk, believed by a midget submarine, off the Normandy coast on August 18, 1944. The explosion was so severe that the gun platform that Mr Ford was operating was blown off the ship and into the water, with him still on it.

He was pulled from the sea and taken to a field hospital on Gold Beach. Mr Ford has had to wear leg callipers for the rest of his life following the injuries. Speaking to media after receiving his plaque, Mr Ford, 98, of Bath, said: "I hope the young people will hear of the exploits, take it on board and see that it doesn’t happen again. It wouldn’t say it was a pleasure but it was a necessary evil that it was done. I survived and there are 31 reasons why I keep going back to Normandy and that’s the 31 guys that never made it.”

Ian Peattie, 48 - a Royal Navy captain who has served for 23 years - said meeting Stan and John was "humbling". "John and Stan talked about it like it was an everyday occurrence, like it was nothing," they said. "Their stories are mind-blowing. It’s quite emotional as well, because there is a link to D-Day with my grandfather, and this reminds me of him." Mr Peattie, of Gosport, said Stan now spends his time speaking to schoolchildren to educate them about The Second World War.

Luke Jules, an RAF Squadron Leader who served in the force for 21 years, added: "It feels very profound to be able to meet these veterans. It’s extraordinary to hear them talk about things that happened to them and things they experienced. They lived through this extremely violent and dynamic experience. My grandfather was a Royal Marine and a tank gunner in a Sherman tank. He landed on the Normandy beaches and spent three weeks in Normandy operating as armoured support. Being able to see interviews with veterans is going to be important for generations to come."