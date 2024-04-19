3 . Standing With Giants - D-Day 80

The fields within the British Normandy Memorial campus have been filled with silhouettes of servicemen representing the three military services, each standing just under two metres tall. Alongside these, the project will also install bespoke 'giants' to represent the only two women on the Memorial, nurses Sisters Evershed and Field, who died while saving 75 men from a sinking hospital ship; and 50 French resistance fighters, to be placed around the French Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. Photo: Gareth Fuller