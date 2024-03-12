Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two-day event will be taking place at Solent Airport Daedalus on June 8 and 9. Councillor Sean Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council (FBC), said he believes the ceremony will build on previous successes.

Solent Airport used to be the HMS Daedalus airfield. It is set to host a two-day commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Jason Hawkes

He said: "Solent Airport at Daedalus is a particularly poignant location for commemorating D-Day. On June 6, 1944, the then HMS Daedalus airfield was the busiest in the country. More than 400 sorties were flown throughout the day by extraordinarily brave pilots in their Spitfire, Mustangs and Typhoons.’"

Previous events held at Solent airport include Daedalus 100 and D-Day 75. Visitors will be able to see static aircraft, field gun runs, marching bands, living history re-enactments and historic vehicles. All this will be in the backdrop of musicians and funfair rides. People can also enjoy free and paid attractions, motorbike stunts, with food and drink also on sale.