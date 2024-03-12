D-Day 80 Anniversary: Flying displays and memorials to be held at Daedalus airport in Fareham - when
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-day event will be taking place at Solent Airport Daedalus on June 8 and 9. Councillor Sean Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council (FBC), said he believes the ceremony will build on previous successes.
He said: "Solent Airport at Daedalus is a particularly poignant location for commemorating D-Day. On June 6, 1944, the then HMS Daedalus airfield was the busiest in the country. More than 400 sorties were flown throughout the day by extraordinarily brave pilots in their Spitfire, Mustangs and Typhoons.’"
Previous events held at Solent airport include Daedalus 100 and D-Day 75. Visitors will be able to see static aircraft, field gun runs, marching bands, living history re-enactments and historic vehicles. All this will be in the backdrop of musicians and funfair rides. People can also enjoy free and paid attractions, motorbike stunts, with food and drink also on sale.
Advance ticket prices are £12 per adult, £10 for senior citizens, veterans and serving military personnel, £6 for children aged between five and 14, with under-fives being able to get in free of charge. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children. Advance tickets are available until June 7. More information can be found on the Daedalus 80 website.