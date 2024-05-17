Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders star Emma Barton will perform at Kings Theatre’ D-Day 80 commemoration concert to raise funds for local veterans’ charities.

The event takes place on June 9 from 5.30pm, bringing the curtain down on the city-wide D-Day commemorations. All profits will be donated to local charities that support veterans and their families in the city and surrounding areas.

Proms at The Kings welcomes back Portsmouth-born Emma, a patron of the theatre, who will be performing as guest soloist with the 40-piece Kings Theatre Orchestra conducted by The Kings Theatre resident musical director, Andrew Woodford and Resonate, The Kings Theatre Choir, led by The Kings Theatre Arts Academy principal, Paul Clements.

The evening will be hosted by ITV Meridian’s Matt Teale who will be anchoring Meridian’s news coverage of the D-Day 80 events from Normandy on June 6.

Matt said: “I am a long-time supporter of the forces community and am thrilled to be hosting Proms at the Kings. D-Day 80 is about recognising the incredible sacrifice made by so many to help secure the freedoms we often take for granted. It is vital that we make sure what they stood for and what thousands – many of them still teenagers – died for, is never forgotten. I am delighted that, through the event, we are also able to support some amazing charities who do so much to help veterans, of all ages, and their families in and around Portsmouth.”

There will also be readings from HMND Portsmouth’s commanding officer, Commodore John Voyce OBE, The Right Honourable Lord Lancaster of Kimbolton PC, Mark Lancaster and Colonel Charles Ackroyd, TD RD DL Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire.

The Kings are working alongside Portsmouth’s D-Day Museum to produce an evocative visual backdrop that highlights the human aspect of D-Day and recounts events, and stories curated over the years by the D-Day Museum.

The event will be rounded off with an uplifting Last Night of The Proms-style sing-a-long.

The 40-piece Kings Theatre Orchestra

The Kings’ CEO Richard Pearce added: “With the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day landings being commemorated this year; the eyes of the world will be on Portsmouth and Normandy.

"Here at The Kings, we are very proud to be able to put on this event to commemorate this decisive day in history and the people that were part of it, recognising the powerful contribution and sacrifices made by so many. And at the same time acknowledge veterans across the years by donating all profits from the event to local charities supporting veterans and their families.”

The Charities supported by the event

Veterans Outreach Support (VOS): vosuk.org.

Resonate, The Kings Theatre Choir

Chief executive Ian Millen said: “As a charity that focuses on veteran support in our local community, we are thrilled and delighted to be associated with the Kings Theatre and this exciting, commemorative evening to honour veterans and families of World War 2.

"The theatre stood alongside the people of the heavily bombed city in those dark days, and has been bringing light and entertainment to the community ever since. We look forward to joining together at this special event to celebrate and commemorate and are most grateful for the support that the theatre is giving to our charity.”

Gosport First Light Trust: firstlighttrust.co.uk/gosport-cafe-hub

National Activity Coordinator, First Light Trust Rhian Bunce said: "We are delighted to be offered to attend the D-Day Proms concert at the Kings Theatre and take part in this monumental experience commemorating all those that serviced. When meeting with a number of veterans and chatting over this event, they veterans were over the moon to be able to attend.”

ITV Meridian news anchor Matt Teale

Age UK Portsmouth Joining Forces: ageuk.org.uk/portsmouth/activities-and-events/veterans-breakfast-club/

Project manager for Age UK Portsmouth, Kandy Lucas said: “We are proud that Portsmouth will lead the nation in tributes to the heroes of Normandy in June. It is a great honour for Age UK Portsmouth veteran community to be invited to the 80th D-Day Concert at the Kings Theatre to remember all those who put their life on the line for our freedom on June 6, 1944. The 80th anniversary of D-Day will remind us that we can never take peace for granted.”

Royal Navy and Royal Marines (RNRM) Charity: rnrmc.org.uk