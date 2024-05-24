Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silhouettes of soldiers and personnel who served their country during D-Day have been put on display at a poignant exhibition.

The presentation, D-Day: A Portsmouth Story, can be explored at Fort Nelson in Portsdown Hill Road from today (May 24). A timeline showcasing the planning of Operation Overlord, the events of the Normandy Landings and the aftermath of the event in Portsmouth will be on display.

The 10 laser-cut silhouettes were created by Standing With Giants, which will take pride of place at the museum for 14 weeks. Bill Bidmead, a member of No.4 Commando who landed on Sword Beach on D-Day in 1944, is one of the soldiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Bidmead alongside the figure depicting his father Bill, who served during D-Day and was one of the soldiers to return from the attacks in 1944. Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sailed from Warsash as part of Lord Lovat’s 1st Special Service Brigade. They landed east of Ouistreham and were tasked with destroying gun batteries before heading along the Caen Canal to Pegasus Bridge.

Their job involved clearing beach defences and waiting for Lovat and their fellow Commandos to arrive. When they arrive, no white tape had been laid, so they had to charge on the beaches, holding German counter attacks in Amfreville for two months. Only 70 of the 500 Commandos who had left returned home on September 6.

Bill’s son, Howard, said his dad’s memories were etched on him for the rest of his life. He added: “Dad used to tell the story of being thrown back in between some seats. He couldn’t get back up as he had a 90lb rucksack on his back. Luckily he was spotted by a comrade who saw him and pulled him back to his feet so they could carry on.

“He used to talk about the noise and smoke of that day. The waves were so high and the noise of the shells were so loud. Dad was a hero to me. He was a small man and very gentle but they did what they had to do. He used to go back most years to where it all happened and remember his friends who didn’t come home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new D-Day exhibition is being launched at Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill Road. Among the display are 10 silhouettes of personnel who served in the Second World War and took part in the Normandy Landings.

Howard still has the emotional letter his father wrote to his grandmother on the eve of D-Day. It reads: ““Dear Mum and Dad, Just a few lines to let you know I’m still ok.

“Well Mum and Dad, I’m on board ship now and on the way to the Invasion. You will read all about it by the time this letter reaches you. Please do not worry about me Mum. I’m leaving myself in God’s hands as you said and he will decide what will happen to me. I’m hoping I’ll soon be back in one whole piece but if I do happen to go Mum and Dad please don’t worry to much as I know we shall all meet one day so bear that in mind.

Howard said his father had vivid and often harrowing memories of what D-Day was like. Picture: Matt Scott-Joynt

“We have been aboard ship quite a few days now and the Navy has been quite good to us but at the moment I feel a little sea sick. Well Mum and Dad we have a bit of a tough job on in the morning so I will close now. I hope to be seeing you all soon ... my love to all. Your ever loving son Bill xxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Other parts of the exhibit include the Sexton 25-pounder self-propelled gun, which played a key role in Operation Overlord. It will be on display as part of the artillery trail, which also includes an 88mm Anti-Aircraft Gun, 3.7ins Quick-Firing Gun and other artillery pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free to visit exhibition also contains images from The Imperial War Museum and The News - alongside first-hand accounts from the D-Day Story and the National Museum of the Royal Navy - will run until the end of 2024. A D-Day Firepower Weekend will take place on June 1 and 2.

Throughout the weekend, the Sexton gun will be on display, alongside historical re-enactors, face painting and performances from wartime singing duo Perfect Vintage. Public engagement manager, Lizzie Puddick, said: “At Fort Nelson we overlook the harbour from where the ships departed for D-Day and can see Southwick House where the operation was planned.