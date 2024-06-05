D-Day 80: Hayling Island pays its respects on the anniversary of the Normandy Landings
Hayling Island Sailing Club paid its respects to Normandy veterans with a special event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The club held a memorial service earlier this evening (June 5) for the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties, followed by an exhibition and talk.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:
