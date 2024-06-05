D-Day 80: Hayling Island pays its respects on the anniversary of the Normandy Landings

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Jun 2024, 21:44 BST
Paul Covell, facing camera, second right, reads the roll of honour. A Memorial Service at Hayling Island Sailing Club for the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050624-071)Paul Covell, facing camera, second right, reads the roll of honour. A Memorial Service at Hayling Island Sailing Club for the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050624-071)
Hayling Island Sailing Club paid its respects to Normandy veterans with a special event to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The club held a memorial service earlier this evening (June 5) for the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties, followed by an exhibition and talk.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse:

