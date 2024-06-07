The services at The Ferryboat Inn, Sinah Beach, Ferry Road, and at John's Cafe, marked the contribution of those in the Second World War. Residents and veterans gathered for readings at 11am, 80 years since the Allied invasion.

The event was also held in honour of the late mayor Sir Michael Parker, who produced major congregations on the island including the Queens Silver Jubilee celebrations. Static Second World War vehicles were on display, and cyclists from the raising money for the Not Forgotten charity were greeted on the island after travelling from Poole. The team of veterans and current serving personnel travelled 80 miles in hour of those involved in D-Day.