D-Day 80: Lovely pictures from Normandy Landings commemorations on Hayling Island

Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:35 BST
Commemorations for personnel involved in the D-Day landings were held on Hayling Island yesterday.

The services at The Ferryboat Inn, Sinah Beach, Ferry Road, and at John's Cafe, marked the contribution of those in the Second World War. Residents and veterans gathered for readings at 11am, 80 years since the Allied invasion.

The event was also held in honour of the late mayor Sir Michael Parker, who produced major congregations on the island including the Queens Silver Jubilee celebrations. Static Second World War vehicles were on display, and cyclists from the raising money for the Not Forgotten charity were greeted on the island after travelling from Poole. The team of veterans and current serving personnel travelled 80 miles in hour of those involved in D-Day.

Here are 10 pictures from the commemorations.

The Ferryboat Inn and John's Cafe in Hayling Island held a D-Day celebration day on Thursday, June 6, 2024 to mark D Day 80. Pictured is: Residents and staff from Wimborne Care Home on Hayling Island. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4145)

Pictured is: Debbie and Errol Johns with their Willys Jeep. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4129)

Veteran John Newman from Hayling Island who was in the parachute regiment for 27 years.Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4197)

Pictured is: D-Day veteran Bob Jones (99) from Hayling Island, is a resident of Wimborne Care Home. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-509)

