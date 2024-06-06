The annual ceremony took place at the D-Day Memorial Stone in Southsea this morning. Residents gathered along the seafront - standing shoulder to shoulder with veterans as the service took place.

Portsmouth was the centre of national commemorations yesterday (June 5), which saw King Charles III take charge of the speeches to reflect on the sacrifices of those in the Second World War, and honour the courage of veterans still alive today. The Southsea memorial service was a more understated but equally important affair.

Proceedings began at 10.40am as standard bearers, the Royal Marines band and other personnel marched into position. Reverend Canon Bob White, Chaplain to the Portsmouth branch of The Royal British Legion, conducted the service. Following hymns, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson read 3.1- 1 1 from the Book of Ecclesiastes, with everyone then joining in with the Lord’s Prayer. The Last Post was held at 11am, with wreaths being laid. The National Anthem was upheld in unison.

Here are 17 pictures from the proceedings.

1 . D-Day Memorial Service - June 6 The annual D-Day memorial service took place at the D Day Stone near Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to commemorate 80 years. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4006) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . D-Day Memorial Service - June 6 The annual D-Day memorial service took place at the D Day Stone near Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to commemorate 80 years. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4011) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . D-Day Memorial Service - June 6 The annual D-Day memorial service took place at the D Day Stone near Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, to commemorate 80 years. Picture: Sarah Standing (060624-4063) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales