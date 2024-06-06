The principle beacon was lit by Pageant Master of D-Day 80 Bruno Peek and 99-year-old veteran Vera Brett at 9.15pm where a special service was held featuring music from the Royal Marines Band Service. Afterwards hundreds of other beacons were also lit as part of the commemorations for D-Day – including a beacon outside Southsea Castle.
The beacons and ceremonial torch, both of which have been specifically created and donated by BA Systems for the occasion, contain sand from the five Normandy beaches the allies landed on within the base and handle.
Photographer Sarah Standing captured these scenes:
