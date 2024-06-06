D-Day 80: Poignant scenes as first beacon is lit at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

By Kelly Brown
Published 6th Jun 2024, 22:46 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 22:52 BST
There were poignant scenes at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard this evening where the first of more than 800 UK beacons were lit to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The principle beacon was lit by Pageant Master of D-Day 80 Bruno Peek and 99-year-old veteran Vera Brett at 9.15pm where a special service was held featuring music from the Royal Marines Band Service. Afterwards hundreds of other beacons were also lit as part of the commemorations for D-Day – including a beacon outside Southsea Castle.

The beacons and ceremonial torch, both of which have been specifically created and donated by BA Systems for the occasion, contain sand from the five Normandy beaches the allies landed on within the base and handle.

Photographer Sarah Standing captured these scenes:

The beacon, which features the names of the beaches were troops landed, after it has been lit at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

1. D-Day beacons

The beacon, which features the names of the beaches were troops landed, after it has been lit at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The beacon includes detail signifying D-Day 80

2. D-Day Beacons

The beacon includes detail signifying D-Day 80 Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Music was played after the beacon was lit

3. D-Day Beacons

Music was played after the beacon was lit Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Music was played after the beacon was lit

4. D-Day Beacons

Music was played after the beacon was lit Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.