D-Day 80: Names of Military veterans added to Normandy Memorial Wall in Southsea, Portsmouth
Bricks carrying the names of 56 personnel who served in the D-Day and Normandy campaign were added to the memorial on April 29. Over 600 Second World War veterans are listed on the memorial wall at the D-Day Story museum in Southsea.
A museum spokesperson said: "The memorial wall is a way for families to commemorate those who were involved in the D-Day landing and Normandy campaign. Including those added today, the wall now has 624 names of veterans, some who are still alive today. As well has honouring those who served, the memorial wall is also an important way of raising money for the Portsmouth D-Day Museum Trust, the charity that supports the work of The D-Day Story museum."
Among the additions are John Roberts and Stan Ford, two surviving veterans from Portsmouth who served in the Royal Navy. They are scheduled to join the city’s commemorations on June 5. More veterans will be added to the memorial wall ahead of June 6, where residents will gather to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice 80 years ago.
The wall has stood since the 1860s and has been used as a memorial wall since 2018. The bricks are made by Engrave Bricks, based in Liss, and installed by Hilsea company Stonerite.
