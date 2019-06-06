A HISTORIC hotel in Southsea has been transformed with a spectacular D-Day light show.

The Queens Hotel will be marking the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings with a stylish, patriotic salute to veterans throughout this week.

D-Day 75 light display on the Queens Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture courtesy of Nick Courtney

The historic building in Osborne Road, Southsea, will be used as the backdrop for a dazzling D-Day inspired light display which will switch on at 9.30pm each until Saturday.

During World War 2, General de Gaulle stayed at the Queens Hotel for a long period and he could often be found on the terrace staring longingly towards France.

Other wartime visitors included Sir Winston Churchill and General Eisenhower.

The light show includes flags from nations involved in the Normandy invasion being projected onto the outside of the Queens Hotel.

Owner Farid Yeganeh explained: 'Portsmouth has been proud to be the focus of the world’s attention as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

'With the Queens Hotel occupying such a prominent location adjacent to where all the celebratory activities will be happening, we wanted to play our part and light-up the heart of Southsea.'

Events to commemorate the anniversary of the D-Day landings are taking place throughout the city and on Southsea Common in particular throughout the rest of the week.

These include a huge firework display, organised by Gunwharf Quays, a concert and a screening of the Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks on the big screen on the common.

The Queens Hotel will be hosting its own programme of events for the public to enjoy including:

- Thursday, June 6 – There will be a 1940s garden party with DJ Carl Wood spinning the disks from noon until 7.45pm when the Southsea Belles will boogie-woogie until 9.30pm when the D-Day light show happens.

- Friday, June 7 – DJ Carl Wood will be back from noon and will be followed by the Savoy Affair who will be performing live from 7.45pm until the D-Day light show happens at 9.30pm.

- Saturday, June 8 – Just Jazz will be performing and there will be the final D-Day light show.

